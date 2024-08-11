Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Dundee 3 (Tiffoney 23, Taylor 45+2-og, McCowan 45+5-pen) Hearts 1 (Kent 61)
Rangers 2 (Dessers 13, Cerny 24) Motherwell 1 (Propper 17-og)
Ross County 1 (Hale 90+5) Dundee United 1 (Babunski 48)
Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Aberdeen v St Mirren
Hibernian v Celtic (1130 GMT)
Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
