Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Dundee United 0 Celtic 0

Hearts 2 (Penrice 16, Spittal 58) St Johnstone 1 (Carey 53-pen)

Played Saturday

Aberdeen 1 (Keskinen 14) Hibernian 3 (Youan 18, Cadden 35, Boyle 49)

Rangers 1 (Cerny 46) Dundee 0

Ross County 1 (Efete 46) St Mirren 2 (Iacovitti 27, Smyth 89)

Played Friday

Motherwell 1 (Gordon 17) Kilmarnock 1 (Polworth 74)

