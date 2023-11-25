Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 14 11 3 0 35 8 36

Rangers 12 9 0 3 26 6 27

St Mirren 13 6 4 3 19 18 22

Hearts 13 6 2 5 13 12 20

Hibernian 14 4 6 4 20 21 18

Kilmarnock 14 4 5 5 15 15 17

Dundee 13 4 5 4 15 17 17

Motherwell 14 3 4 7 16 22 13

Aberdeen 11 3 3 5 14 20 12

Ross County 13 2 5 6 11 21 11

St Johnstone 13 2 5 6 8 19 11

Livingston 14 2 4 8 9 22 10

