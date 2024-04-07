Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 32 23 6 3 77 26 75

Rangers 31 24 2 5 70 20 74

Hearts 32 18 5 9 42 32 59

Kilmarnock 32 12 12 8 41 34 48

St. Mirren 32 12 7 13 38 40 43

Dundee 31 10 9 12 44 54 39 --------------------------

Hibernian 32 9 11 12 43 50 38

Motherwell 32 8 12 12 45 50 36

Aberdeen 32 8 10 14 35 49 34

St.

Johnstone 32 7 10 15 24 44 31

---------------------------------

Ross County 32 6 9 17 29 54 27

------------------------------

Livingston 32 3 9 20 20 55 18

Notes

League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

afp

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Aberdeen Dundee Sunday

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

16 minutes ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

18 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

19 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

19 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

19 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

20 hours ago

More Stories From World