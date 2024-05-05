Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Published May 05, 2024

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 35 26 6 3 85 27 84

Rangers 35 26 3 6 78 25 81

Hearts 35 19 6 10 46 37 63

Kilmarnock 35 13 13 9 44 38 52

St Mirren 35 13 7 15 42 46 46

Dundee 35 10 11 14 46 59 41

-----------------------------

Hibernian 35 10 12 13 48 54 42

Aberdeen 35 10 11 14 37 49 41

Motherwell 35 9 13 13 50 53 40

Ross County 35 8 9 18 34 59 33

-------------------------------

St Johnstone 35 7 10 18 25 50 31

--------------------------------

Livingston 35 4 9 22 25 63 21

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

