Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 35 26 6 3 85 27 84
Rangers 35 26 3 6 78 25 81
Hearts 35 19 6 10 46 37 63
Kilmarnock 35 13 13 9 44 38 52
St Mirren 35 13 7 15 42 46 46
Dundee 35 10 11 14 46 59 41
-----------------------------
Hibernian 35 10 12 13 48 54 42
Aberdeen 35 10 11 14 37 49 41
Motherwell 35 9 13 13 50 53 40
Ross County 35 8 9 18 34 59 33
-------------------------------
St Johnstone 35 7 10 18 25 50 31
--------------------------------
Livingston 35 4 9 22 25 63 21
Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated
afp
