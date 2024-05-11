Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 36 27 6 3 87 28 87
Rangers 36 26 3 7 79 27 81
Hearts 35 19 6 10 46 37 63
Kilmarnock 35 13 13 9 44 38 52
St.
Mirren 35 13 7 15 42 46 46
Dundee 35 10 11 14 46 59 41
-----------------------------
Hibernian 35 10 12 13 48 54 42
Aberdeen 35 10 11 14 37 49 41
Motherwell 35 9 13 13 50 53 40
Ross County 35 8 9 18 34 59 33
-------------------------------
St Johnstone 35 7 10 18 25 50 31
--------------------------------
Livingston 35 4 9 22 25 63 21
Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated
afp
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From World
-
Motorcycling: French MotoGP sprint result2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table32 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results32 minutes ago
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras32 minutes ago
-
Russia claims gains in ground offensive in Ukraine's Kharkiv region1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership result1 hour ago
-
Martin wins French MotoGP sprint to pad championship lead1 hour ago
-
'England great' Anderson will make last Test appearance in West Indies clash1 hour ago
-
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit2 hours ago
-
Hajj Flights: 3,206 more Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in Madinah2 hours ago
-
Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 hours ago