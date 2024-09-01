Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 4 4 0 0 12 0 12
Aberdeen 4 4 0 0 8 2 12
Rangers 4 2 1 1 8 4 7
Motherwell 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
Dundee 4 1 3 0 9 7 6
Dundee United 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
St.
Mirren 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
St. Johnstone 4 1 0 3 5 6 3
Ross County 4 0 2 2 1 8 2
Hearts 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
Hibernian 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
Kilmarnock 3 0 0 3 0 9 0
afp
