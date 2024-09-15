Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 5 5 0 0 14 0 15

Aberdeen 5 5 0 0 10 3 15

Rangers 5 3 1 1 9 4 10

Dundee United 5 2 2 1 6 4 8

Motherwell 5 2 1 2 7 6 7

Dundee 5 1 3 1 9 9 6

St.

Mirren 5 1 2 2 8 10 5

Hibernian 5 1 2 2 5 8 5

Ross County 5 1 2 2 3 8 5

St. Johnstone 5 1 0 4 5 8 3

Kilmarnock 5 0 2 3 3 12 2

Hearts 5 0 1 4 2 9 1

