Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 5 5 0 0 14 0 15
Aberdeen 5 5 0 0 10 3 15
Rangers 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
Dundee United 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
Motherwell 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Dundee 5 1 3 1 9 9 6
St.
Mirren 5 1 2 2 8 10 5
Hibernian 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
Ross County 5 1 2 2 3 8 5
St. Johnstone 5 1 0 4 5 8 3
Kilmarnock 5 0 2 3 3 12 2
Hearts 5 0 1 4 2 9 1
