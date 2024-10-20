Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 8 7 1 0 24 3 22
Aberdeen 8 7 1 0 17 8 22
Rangers 8 5 1 2 12 5 16
Dundee Utd 8 4 3 1 13 9 15
Motherwell 8 4 1 3 11 9 13
Dundee 8 2 3 3 13 14 9
Kilmarnock 8 2 3 3 10 17 9
St Mirren 9 2 2 5 11 18 8
St Johnstone 9 2 1 6 11 19 7
Ross County 9 1 4 4 8 17 7
Hearts 9 1 2 6 10 15 5
Hibernian 8 1 2 5 8 14 5
