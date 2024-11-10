Football: Scottish Premiership table

Open Menu

Published November 10, 2024

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Aberdeen 11 10 1 0 24 10 31

Celtic 10 9 1 0 29 3 28

Rangers 10 6 1 3 15 8 19

Dundee Utd 12 5 4 3 18 13 19

Motherwell 11 6 1 4 15 14 19

St Mirren 13 4 3 6 17 22 15

Dundee 12 3 3 6 18 24 12

Kilmarnock 11 3 3 5 15 23 12

Ross County 13 2 6 5 10 21 12

St Johnstone 13 3 1 9 16 27 10

Hearts 12 2 3 7 14 19 9

Hibernian 12 1 5 6 11 18 8



