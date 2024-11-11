Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 11 10 1 0 31 3 31
Aberdeen 11 10 1 0 24 10 31
Rangers 11 7 1 3 16 8 22
Dundee United 12 5 4 3 18 13 19
Motherwell 11 6 1 4 15 14 19
St.
Mirren 13 4 3 6 17 22 15
Dundee 12 3 3 6 18 24 12
Kilmarnock 12 3 3 6 15 25 12
Ross County 13 2 6 5 10 21 12
St. Johnstone 13 3 1 9 16 27 10
Hearts 13 2 3 8 14 20 9
Hibernian 12 1 5 6 11 18 8
