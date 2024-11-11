Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 11 10 1 0 31 3 31

Aberdeen 11 10 1 0 24 10 31

Rangers 11 7 1 3 16 8 22

Dundee United 12 5 4 3 18 13 19

Motherwell 11 6 1 4 15 14 19

St.

Mirren 13 4 3 6 17 22 15

Dundee 12 3 3 6 18 24 12

Kilmarnock 12 3 3 6 15 25 12

Ross County 13 2 6 5 10 21 12

St. Johnstone 13 3 1 9 16 27 10

Hearts 13 2 3 8 14 20 9

Hibernian 12 1 5 6 11 18 8

