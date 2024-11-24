Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 12 11 1 0 35 4 34
Aberdeen 12 10 1 1 25 12 31
Rangers 12 7 2 3 17 9 23
Dundee Utd 13 5 5 3 19 14 20
Motherwell 12 6 1 5 16 16 19
St Mirren 14 5 3 6 19 23 18
Dundee 13 4 3 6 22 25 15
Ross County 14 3 6 5 12 22 15
St Johnstone 14 4 1 9 17 27 13
Kilmarnock 13 3 3 7 15 26 12
Hearts 14 2 3 9 15 24 9
Hibernian 13 1 5 7 12 22 8
