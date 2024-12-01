Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 13 12 1 0 40 4 37

Aberdeen 13 10 2 1 28 15 32

Rangers 13 8 2 3 18 9 26

Dundee United 14 6 5 3 21 14 23

Motherwell 13 6 1 6 16 19 19

St Mirren 15 5 3 7 19 25 18

Dundee 14 4 4 6 23 26 16

Ross County 15 3 6 6 12 27 15

St Johnstone 15 4 1 10 17 28 13

Kilmarnock 14 3 4 7 16 27 13

Hibernian 15 2 6 7 18 25 12

Hearts 14 2 3 9 15 24 9

