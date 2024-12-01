Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 13 12 1 0 40 4 37
Aberdeen 14 10 3 1 29 16 33
Rangers 13 8 2 3 18 9 26
Dundee United 14 6 5 3 21 14 23
Motherwell 13 6 1 6 16 19 19
St Mirren 15 5 3 7 19 25 18
Dundee 14 4 4 6 23 26 16
Ross County 15 3 6 6 12 27 15
St Johnstone 15 4 1 10 17 28 13
Kilmarnock 14 3 4 7 16 27 13
Hibernian 15 2 6 7 18 25 12
Hearts 15 2 4 9 16 25 10
afp
