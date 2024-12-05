Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 14 13 1 0 41 4 40
Aberdeen 15 10 3 2 29 17 33
Rangers 14 9 2 3 24 9 29
Dundee Utd 14 6 5 3 21 14 23
Dundee 15 5 4 6 27 27 19
Motherwell 14 6 1 7 17 23 19
St Mirren 15 5 3 7 19 25 18
Ross County 15 3 6 6 12 27 15
St Johnstone 15 4 1 10 17 28 13
Kilmarnock 15 3 4 8 16 33 13
Hibernian 15 2 6 7 18 25 12
Hearts 15 2 4 9 16 25 10
