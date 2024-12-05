Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 14 13 1 0 41 4 40

Aberdeen 15 10 3 2 29 17 33

Rangers 14 9 2 3 24 9 29

Dundee Utd 14 6 5 3 21 14 23

Dundee 15 5 4 6 27 27 19

Motherwell 14 6 1 7 17 23 19

St Mirren 15 5 3 7 19 25 18

Ross County 15 3 6 6 12 27 15

St Johnstone 15 4 1 10 17 28 13

Kilmarnock 15 3 4 8 16 33 13

Hibernian 15 2 6 7 18 25 12

Hearts 15 2 4 9 16 25 10

