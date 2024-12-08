Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 15 14 1 0 44 4 43

Aberdeen 16 10 4 2 30 18 34

Rangers 14 9 2 3 24 9 29

Dundee Utd 15 6 6 3 22 15 24

Motherwell 15 7 1 7 18 23 22

Dundee 16 5 4 7 27 29 19

St Mirren 16 5 3 8 19 26 18

Ross County 15 3 6 6 12 27 15

St Johnstone 16 4 2 10 18 29 14

Kilmarnock 16 3 5 8 17 34 14

Hearts 16 3 4 9 18 25 13

Hibernian 16 2 6 8 18 28 12

Related Topics

Rangers Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

14 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

15 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

15 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

15 hours ago
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

16 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

17 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

18 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

18 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

18 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From World