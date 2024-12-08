Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 15 14 1 0 44 4 43
Aberdeen 16 10 4 2 30 18 34
Rangers 15 10 2 3 27 9 32
Dundee Utd 15 6 6 3 22 15 24
Motherwell 15 7 1 7 18 23 22
Dundee 16 5 4 7 27 29 19
St Mirren 16 5 3 8 19 26 18
Ross County 16 3 6 7 12 30 15
St Johnstone 16 4 2 10 18 29 14
Kilmarnock 16 3 5 8 17 34 14
Hearts 16 3 4 9 18 25 13
Hibernian 16 2 6 8 18 28 12
afp
