Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 15 14 1 0 44 4 43
Aberdeen 16 10 4 2 30 18 34
Rangers 15 10 2 3 27 9 32
Motherwell 16 8 1 7 22 26 25
Dundee Utd 16 6 6 4 25 19 24
St Mirren 17 6 3 8 22 28 21
Dundee 16 5 4 7 27 29 19
Kilmarnock 17 4 5 8 18 34 17
Hibernian 17 3 6 8 21 29 15
Ross County 17 3 6 8 13 33 15
St Johnstone 17 4 2 11 20 32 14
Hearts 17 3 4 10 18 26 13
afp
