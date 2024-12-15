Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 15 14 1 0 44 4 43

Aberdeen 16 10 4 2 30 18 34

Rangers 15 10 2 3 27 9 32

Motherwell 16 8 1 7 22 26 25

Dundee Utd 16 6 6 4 25 19 24

St Mirren 17 6 3 8 22 28 21

Dundee 16 5 4 7 27 29 19

Kilmarnock 17 4 5 8 18 34 17

Hibernian 17 3 6 8 21 29 15

Ross County 17 3 6 8 13 33 15

St Johnstone 17 4 2 11 20 32 14

Hearts 17 3 4 10 18 26 13

