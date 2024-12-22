Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Published December 22, 2024
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 15 14 1 0 44 4 43
Rangers 16 11 2 3 28 9 35
Aberdeen 17 10 4 3 31 21 34
Motherwell 17 8 2 7 23 27 26
Dundee Utd 16 6 6 4 25 19 24
St Mirren 18 7 3 8 24 29 24
Dundee 17 5 4 8 27 30 19
Hibernian 18 4 6 8 24 30 18
Kilmarnock 18 4 6 8 19 35 18
Ross County 18 3 6 9 14 35 15
St Johnstone 17 4 2 11 20 32 14
Hearts 17 3 4 10 18 26 13
