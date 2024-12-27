Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 17 15 2 0 48 4 47
Rangers 17 11 2 4 29 11 35
Aberdeen 18 10 4 4 31 25 34
Dundee United 18 7 7 4 27 20 28
St.
Mirren 19 8 3 8 26 30 27
Motherwell 18 8 2 8 23 31 26
Hibernian 19 5 6 8 26 31 21
Kilmarnock 19 5 6 8 23 35 21
Dundee 18 5 4 9 27 33 19
Ross County 19 4 6 9 17 35 18
Hearts 19 4 4 11 21 29 16
St. Johnstone 19 4 2 13 22 36 14
