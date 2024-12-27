Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 17 15 2 0 48 4 47

Rangers 17 11 2 4 29 11 35

Aberdeen 18 10 4 4 31 25 34

Dundee United 18 7 7 4 27 20 28

St.

Mirren 19 8 3 8 26 30 27

Motherwell 18 8 2 8 23 31 26

Hibernian 19 5 6 8 26 31 21

Kilmarnock 19 5 6 8 23 35 21

Dundee 18 5 4 9 27 33 19

Ross County 19 4 6 9 17 35 18

Hearts 19 4 4 11 21 29 16

St. Johnstone 19 4 2 13 22 36 14

Related Topics

Rangers Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

1 hour ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

1 hour ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

2 hours ago
 Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace ..

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks

2 hours ago
 Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cab ..

Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables

2 hours ago
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations i ..

UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

2 hours ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 hours ago
 Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane ..

Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official

2 hours ago
 Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

2 hours ago
 Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled pr ..

Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World