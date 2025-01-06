Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 20 17 2 1 55 7 53
Rangers 20 12 4 4 37 16 40
Dundee Utd 21 9 7 5 30 22 34
Aberdeen 21 10 4 7 32 30 34
Motherwell 21 9 3 9 27 34 30
St Mirren 22 8 3 11 27 37 27
Hibernian 22 6 8 8 31 35 26
Dundee 21 7 4 10 33 37 25
Ross County 22 6 7 9 22 38 25
Kilmarnock 22 6 6 10 25 37 24
Hearts 22 6 5 11 25 31 23
St Johnstone 22 4 3 15 24 44 15
