Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 20 17 2 1 55 7 53

Rangers 20 12 4 4 37 16 40

Dundee Utd 21 9 7 5 30 22 34

Aberdeen 21 10 4 7 32 30 34

Motherwell 21 9 3 9 27 34 30

St Mirren 22 8 3 11 27 37 27

Hibernian 22 6 8 8 31 35 26

Dundee 21 7 4 10 33 37 25

Ross County 22 6 7 9 22 38 25

Kilmarnock 22 6 6 10 25 37 24

Hearts 22 6 5 11 25 31 23

St Johnstone 22 4 3 15 24 44 15

