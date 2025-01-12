Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 02:40 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 22 19 2 1 61 8 59
Rangers 21 12 5 4 38 17 41
Dundee United 23 10 7 6 31 24 37
Aberdeen 21 10 4 7 32 30 34
Motherwell 23 9 4 10 28 37 31
Hibernian 23 7 8 8 34 36 29
St Mirren 23 8 3 12 27 38 27
Dundee 22 7 5 10 34 38 26
Kilmarnock 23 6 7 10 25 37 25
Ross County 23 6 7 10 23 42 25
Hearts 22 6 5 11 25 31 23
St Johnstone 22 4 3 15 24 44 15
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table4 minutes ago
-
Penalty king Kane sends Bayern past Gladbach14 minutes ago
-
LA fires threaten more homes as winds forecast to pick up24 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results - collated35 minutes ago
-
Germany battles to secure stricken 'Russian shadow fleet' oil tanker45 minutes ago
-
Penalty king Kane sends Bayern past Gladbach55 minutes ago
-
Cyclone-ravaged Mayotte on red alert as it braces for new storm1 hour ago
-
Liverpool, Chelsea cruise into FA Cup 4th round, Brentford stung by Plymouth1 hour ago
-
Algeria rejects France's accusation of 'escalation' in diplomatic row1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table2 hours ago
-
Tram collision in France's Strasbourg injures 202 hours ago