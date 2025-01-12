Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 22 19 2 1 61 8 59

Rangers 21 12 5 4 38 17 41

Dundee United 23 10 7 6 31 24 37

Aberdeen 21 10 4 7 32 30 34

Motherwell 23 9 4 10 28 37 31

Hibernian 23 7 8 8 34 36 29

St Mirren 23 8 3 12 27 38 27

Dundee 22 7 5 10 34 38 26

Kilmarnock 23 6 7 10 25 37 25

Ross County 23 6 7 10 23 42 25

Hearts 22 6 5 11 25 31 23

St Johnstone 22 4 3 15 24 44 15

