Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 22 19 2 1 61 8 59
Rangers 22 13 5 4 41 18 44
Dundee United 23 10 7 6 31 24 37
Aberdeen 22 10 5 7 32 30 35
Motherwell 23 9 4 10 28 37 31
Hibernian 23 7 8 8 34 36 29
St Mirren 23 8 3 12 27 38 27
Dundee 22 7 5 10 34 38 26
Kilmarnock 23 6 7 10 25 37 25
Ross County 23 6 7 10 23 42 25
Hearts 23 6 6 11 25 31 24
St Johnstone 23 4 3 16 25 47 15
afp
