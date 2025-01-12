Football: Scottish Premiership table

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 22 19 2 1 61 8 59

Rangers 22 13 5 4 41 18 44

Dundee United 23 10 7 6 31 24 37

Aberdeen 22 10 5 7 32 30 35

Motherwell 23 9 4 10 28 37 31

Hibernian 23 7 8 8 34 36 29

St Mirren 23 8 3 12 27 38 27

Dundee 22 7 5 10 34 38 26

Kilmarnock 23 6 7 10 25 37 25

Ross County 23 6 7 10 23 42 25

Hearts 23 6 6 11 25 31 24

St Johnstone 23 4 3 16 25 47 15

afp

