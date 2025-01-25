Football: Scottish Premiership table

Open Menu

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 23 19 3 1 64 11 60

Rangers 23 14 5 4 44 18 47

Dundee Utd 23 10 7 6 31 24 37

Aberdeen 24 10 5 9 32 36 35

Motherwell 24 9 4 11 29 39 31

Hibernian 24 7 9 8 35 37 30

St Mirren 24 9 3 12 30 38 30

Dundee 23 7 6 10 37 41 27

Hearts 24 7 6 11 28 33 27

Ross County 24 6 8 10 24 43 26

Kilmarnock 24 6 7 11 27 40 25

St Johnstone 24 5 3 16 27 48 18

