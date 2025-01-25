Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 23 19 3 1 64 11 60
Rangers 23 14 5 4 44 18 47
Dundee Utd 23 10 7 6 31 24 37
Aberdeen 24 10 5 9 32 36 35
Motherwell 24 9 4 11 29 39 31
Hibernian 24 7 9 8 35 37 30
St Mirren 24 9 3 12 30 38 30
Dundee 23 7 6 10 37 41 27
Hearts 24 7 6 11 28 33 27
Ross County 24 6 8 10 24 43 26
Kilmarnock 24 6 7 11 27 40 25
St Johnstone 24 5 3 16 27 48 18
