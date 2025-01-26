Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 23 19 3 1 64 11 60
Rangers 24 15 5 4 47 19 50
Dundee Utd 24 10 7 7 32 27 37
Aberdeen 24 10 5 9 32 36 35
Motherwell 24 9 4 11 29 39 31
Hibernian 24 7 9 8 35 37 30
St Mirren 24 9 3 12 30 38 30
Dundee 23 7 6 10 37 41 27
Hearts 24 7 6 11 28 33 27
Ross County 24 6 8 10 24 43 26
Kilmarnock 24 6 7 11 27 40 25
St Johnstone 24 5 3 16 27 48 18
afp
Recent Stories
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table29 seconds ago
-
Iran, Afghanistan call for more ties in high-level Kabul talks20 minutes ago
-
Noel wins Kitzbuehel slalom for second time after Norwegian blow-out20 minutes ago
-
Intense combat edges toward key DRC city as UN plans urgent meeting40 minutes ago
-
Clinical Sinner 'empties tank' to retain Australian Open title40 minutes ago
-
'Lucky star' guides Ogier to record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally40 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results40 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table40 minutes ago
-
Designer Julien Fournie turns 50, brimming with ideas1 hour ago
-
Gut-Behrami wins super-G in Garmisch, Vonn 13th1 hour ago
-
Germany's asylum services in the spotlight after knife attack1 hour ago
-
South Korean president indicted as 'ringleader of an insurrection'2 hours ago