Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 23 19 3 1 64 11 60

Rangers 24 15 5 4 47 19 50

Dundee Utd 24 10 7 7 32 27 37

Aberdeen 24 10 5 9 32 36 35

Motherwell 24 9 4 11 29 39 31

Hibernian 24 7 9 8 35 37 30

St Mirren 24 9 3 12 30 38 30

Dundee 23 7 6 10 37 41 27

Hearts 24 7 6 11 28 33 27

Ross County 24 6 8 10 24 43 26

Kilmarnock 24 6 7 11 27 40 25

St Johnstone 24 5 3 16 27 48 18

