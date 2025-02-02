Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 23 19 3 1 64 11 60

Rangers 24 15 5 4 47 19 50

Dundee Utd 25 10 7 8 32 28 37

Aberdeen 25 10 5 10 32 38 35

Hibernian 25 8 9 8 37 37 33

Motherwell 24 9 4 11 29 39 31

Hearts 25 8 6 11 34 33 30

St Mirren 25 9 3 13 30 39 30

Kilmarnock 25 7 7 11 28 40 28

Dundee 24 7 6 11 37 47 27

Ross County 24 6 8 10 24 43 26

St Johnstone 25 6 3 16 28 48 21

