Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 23 19 3 1 64 11 60
Rangers 24 15 5 4 47 19 50
Dundee Utd 25 10 7 8 32 28 37
Aberdeen 25 10 5 10 32 38 35
Hibernian 25 8 9 8 37 37 33
Motherwell 24 9 4 11 29 39 31
Hearts 25 8 6 11 34 33 30
St Mirren 25 9 3 13 30 39 30
Kilmarnock 25 7 7 11 28 40 28
Dundee 24 7 6 11 37 47 27
Ross County 24 6 8 10 24 43 26
St Johnstone 25 6 3 16 28 48 21
Recent Stories
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Stre ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table5 minutes ago
-
Salah takes Liverpool nine clear, Forest hit Brighton for seven15 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results15 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table25 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table35 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update35 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update45 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated55 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated55 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table55 minutes ago
-
Rugby Union: Six Nations results and standings1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Linz WTA results1 hour ago