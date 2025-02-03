Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 24 20 3 1 67 12 63
Rangers 25 16 5 4 51 19 53
Dundee Utd 25 10 7 8 32 28 37
Aberdeen 25 10 5 10 32 38 35
Hibernian 25 8 9 8 37 37 33
Motherwell 25 9 4 12 30 42 31
Hearts 25 8 6 11 34 33 30
St Mirren 25 9 3 13 30 39 30
Kilmarnock 25 7 7 11 28 40 28
Dundee 24 7 6 11 37 47 27
Ross County 25 6 8 11 24 47 26
St Johnstone 25 6 3 16 28 48 21
