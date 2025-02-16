Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 26 22 3 1 76 12 69

Rangers 25 16 5 4 51 19 53

Aberdeen 26 11 5 10 34 39 38

Dundee Utd 26 10 7 9 32 31 37

Hibernian 25 8 9 8 37 37 33

Kilmarnock 26 8 7 11 31 41 31

Motherwell 26 9 4 13 30 45 31

Hearts 25 8 6 11 34 33 30

St Mirren 25 9 3 13 30 39 30

Ross County 26 7 8 11 27 47 29

Dundee 26 7 6 13 38 55 27

St Johnstone 26 6 3 17 29 51 21

