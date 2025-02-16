Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 26 22 3 1 76 12 69
Rangers 25 16 5 4 51 19 53
Aberdeen 26 11 5 10 34 39 38
Dundee Utd 26 10 7 9 32 31 37
Hibernian 25 8 9 8 37 37 33
Kilmarnock 26 8 7 11 31 41 31
Motherwell 26 9 4 13 30 45 31
Hearts 25 8 6 11 34 33 30
St Mirren 25 9 3 13 30 39 30
Ross County 26 7 8 11 27 47 29
Dundee 26 7 6 13 38 55 27
St Johnstone 26 6 3 17 29 51 21
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table5 minutes ago
-
Arsenal close gap on leaders Liverpool, Marmoush treble lifts Man City15 minutes ago
-
Thousands mark Serbian Statehood Day with anti-corruption protest25 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results35 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table35 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid held by Osasuna with Bellingham sent off45 minutes ago
-
France PM vows to help probe boarding school paedophilia allegations45 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results55 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table55 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Qatar Open result55 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table55 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago