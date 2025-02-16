Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 26 22 3 1 76 12 69
Rangers 26 17 5 4 54 20 56
Aberdeen 26 11 5 10 34 39 38
Dundee Utd 26 10 7 9 32 31 37
Hibernian 25 8 9 8 37 37 33
Kilmarnock 26 8 7 11 31 41 31
Motherwell 26 9 4 13 30 45 31
Hearts 26 8 6 12 35 36 30
St Mirren 25 9 3 13 30 39 30
Ross County 26 7 8 11 27 47 29
Dundee 26 7 6 13 38 55 27
St Johnstone 26 6 3 17 29 51 21
