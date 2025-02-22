Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 27 22 3 2 77 14 69
Rangers 26 17 5 4 54 20 56
Aberdeen 26 11 5 10 34 39 38
Hibernian 27 9 10 8 39 38 37
Dundee Utd 26 10 7 9 32 31 37
St Mirren 26 9 4 13 30 39 31
Kilmarnock 26 8 7 11 31 41 31
Motherwell 26 9 4 13 30 45 31
Hearts 26 8 6 12 35 36 30
Ross County 26 7 8 11 27 47 29
Dundee 26 7 6 13 38 55 27
St Johnstone 26 6 3 17 29 51 21
