Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 27 22 3 2 77 14 69

Rangers 26 17 5 4 54 20 56

Aberdeen 26 11 5 10 34 39 38

Hibernian 27 9 10 8 39 38 37

Dundee Utd 26 10 7 9 32 31 37

St Mirren 26 9 4 13 30 39 31

Kilmarnock 26 8 7 11 31 41 31

Motherwell 26 9 4 13 30 45 31

Hearts 26 8 6 12 35 36 30

Ross County 26 7 8 11 27 47 29

Dundee 26 7 6 13 38 55 27

St Johnstone 26 6 3 17 29 51 21

