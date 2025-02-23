Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 09:00 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 27 22 3 2 77 14 69
Rangers 27 17 5 5 54 22 56
Aberdeen 27 12 5 10 35 39 41
Dundee United 27 11 7 9 33 31 40
Hibernian 27 9 10 8 39 38 37
St Mirren 27 10 4 13 32 39 34
Hearts 27 9 6 12 37 37 33
Ross County 27 8 8 11 30 48 32
Kilmarnock 27 8 7 12 31 42 31
Motherwell 27 9 4 14 30 46 31
Dundee 27 7 6 14 39 58 27
St Johnstone 27 6 3 18 30 53 21
