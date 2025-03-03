Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 29 24 3 2 87 17 75
Rangers 29 18 5 6 59 26 59
Hibernian 29 11 10 8 44 40 43
Aberdeen 29 12 6 11 38 46 42
Dundee Utd 29 11 8 10 36 36 41
Motherwell 29 11 4 14 34 48 37
Hearts 29 10 6 13 41 40 36
Ross County 29 9 8 12 31 49 35
St Mirren 29 10 4 15 35 47 34
Kilmarnock 29 8 7 14 33 47 31
Dundee 29 7 7 15 41 61 28
St Johnstone 29 7 4 18 32 54 25
