Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 30 24 3 3 89 20 75

Rangers 30 19 5 6 62 28 62

Hibernian 30 11 11 8 45 41 44

Aberdeen 30 12 7 11 38 46 43

Dundee Utd 30 11 8 11 38 40 41

Hearts 30 11 6 13 43 40 39

----------------------------------------------

Motherwell 30 11 5 14 36 50 38

St Mirren 30 10 5 15 37 49 35

Ross County 30 9 8 13 31 51 35

Kilmarnock 30 8 8 14 34 48 32 ----------------------------------------------

Dundee 30 8 7 15 45 63 31 ----------------------------------------------

St Johnstone 30 7 5 18 32 54 26

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

