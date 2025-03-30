Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 31 25 3 3 92 20 78

Rangers 31 20 5 6 66 31 65

Hibernian 31 12 11 8 48 41 47

Aberdeen 31 13 7 11 42 47 46

Dundee United 30 11 8 11 38 40 41

Hearts 31 11 6 14 43 43 39

-----------------------------------

St.

Mirren 31 11 5 15 42 50 38

Motherwell 31 11 5 15 37 54 38

Ross County 30 9 8 13 31 51 35

Kilmarnock 31 8 8 15 35 53 32

-----------------------------------

Dundee 31 8 7 16 48 67 31

-----------------------------------

St. Johnstone 31 7 5 19 32 57 26

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

