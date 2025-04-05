Open Menu

Published April 05, 2025

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 31 25 3 3 92 20 78

Rangers 32 20 5 7 66 33 65

Hibernian 32 13 11 8 50 41 50

Aberdeen 32 14 7 11 43 47 49

Dundee Utd 31 12 8 11 39 40 44

Hearts 31 11 6 14 43 43 39

-----------------------------------------------

St.

Mirren 32 11 5 16 42 52 38

Motherwell 32 11 5 16 37 56 38

Kilmarnock 32 9 8 15 37 53 35

Ross County 32 9 8 15 31 53 35

-----------------------------------------------

Dundee 32 9 7 16 50 67 34

-----------------------------------------------

St. Johnstone 31 7 5 19 32 57 26

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

