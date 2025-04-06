Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 32 25 3 4 92 21 78

Rangers 32 20 5 7 66 33 65

Hibernian 32 13 11 8 50 41 50

Aberdeen 32 14 7 11 43 47 49

Dundee Utd 31 12 8 11 39 40 44

Hearts 31 11 6 14 43 43 39

-----------------------------------------------

St Mirren 32 11 5 16 42 52 38

Motherwell 32 11 5 16 37 56 38

Kilmarnock 32 9 8 15 37 53 35

Ross County 32 9 8 15 31 53 35

-----------------------------------------------

Dundee 32 9 7 16 50 67 34

-----------------------------------------------

St Johnstone 32 8 5 19 33 57 29

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated.

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

11 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

11 minutes ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

41 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow ..

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

2 hours ago
Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

4 hours ago

More Stories From World