Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 32 25 3 4 92 21 78
Rangers 32 20 5 7 66 33 65
Hibernian 32 13 11 8 50 41 50
Aberdeen 32 14 7 11 43 47 49
Dundee Utd 31 12 8 11 39 40 44
Hearts 31 11 6 14 43 43 39
-----------------------------------------------
St Mirren 32 11 5 16 42 52 38
Motherwell 32 11 5 16 37 56 38
Kilmarnock 32 9 8 15 37 53 35
Ross County 32 9 8 15 31 53 35
-----------------------------------------------
Dundee 32 9 7 16 50 67 34
-----------------------------------------------
St Johnstone 32 8 5 19 33 57 29
Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated.
