Football: Scottish Premiership table

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 32 25 3 4 92 21 78

Rangers 32 20 5 7 66 33 65

Hibernian 32 13 11 8 50 41 50

Aberdeen 32 14 7 11 43 47 49

Dundee Utd 32 13 8 11 40 40 47

Hearts 32 11 6 15 43 44 39

-----------------------------------------------

St Mirren 32 11 5 16 42 52 38

Motherwell 32 11 5 16 37 56 38

Kilmarnock 32 9 8 15 37 53 35

Ross County 32 9 8 15 31 53 35

-----------------------------------------------

Dundee 32 9 7 16 50 67 34

-----------------------------------------------

St Johnstone 32 8 5 19 33 57 29

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

