Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 33 26 3 4 97 22 81

Rangers 33 20 6 7 68 35 66

Hibernian 33 14 11 8 54 41 53

Dundee United 33 14 8 11 41 40 50

Aberdeen 33 14 8 11 45 49 50

St. Mirren 33 12 5 16 45 54 41

--------------------------------------------

Hearts 33 11 7 15 43 44 40

Motherwell 33 11 6 16 37 56 39

Kilmarnock 33 9 8 16 38 58 35

Ross County 33 9 8 16 33 56 35

---------------------------------------------

Dundee 33 9 7 17 50 71 34

---------------------------------------------

St.

Johnstone 33 8 5 20 33 58 29

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

