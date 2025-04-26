Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 34 27 3 4 102 22 84 -- champions
Rangers 33 20 6 7 68 35 66
Hibernian 33 14 11 8 54 41 53
Aberdeen 33 14 8 11 45 49 50
Dundee United 34 14 8 12 41 45 50
St Mirren 33 12 5 16 45 54 41
--------------------------------------------
Hearts 33 11 7 15 43 44 40
Motherwell 33 11 6 16 37 56 39
Kilmarnock 33 9 8 16 38 58 35
Ross County 33 9 8 16 33 56 35
---------------------------------------------
Dundee 33 9 7 17 50 71 34
---------------------------------------------
St Johnstone 33 8 5 20 33 58 29
Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated
