Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 34 27 3 4 102 22 84 -- champions

Rangers 33 20 6 7 68 35 66

Hibernian 33 14 11 8 54 41 53

Aberdeen 33 14 8 11 45 49 50

Dundee United 34 14 8 12 41 45 50

St Mirren 33 12 5 16 45 54 41

--------------------------------------------

Hearts 33 11 7 15 43 44 40

Motherwell 33 11 6 16 37 56 39

Kilmarnock 33 9 8 16 38 58 35

Ross County 33 9 8 16 33 56 35

---------------------------------------------

Dundee 33 9 7 17 50 71 34

---------------------------------------------

St Johnstone 33 8 5 20 33 58 29

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

Recent Stories

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

4 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

4 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

7 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

20 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

20 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

20 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

20 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

20 hours ago

More Stories From World