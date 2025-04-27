Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 34 27 3 4 102 22 84 -- champions

Rangers 34 20 7 7 70 37 67

Hibernian 34 14 11 9 54 42 53

Aberdeen 34 15 8 11 46 49 53

Dundee Utd 34 14 8 12 41 45 50

St Mirren 34 12 6 16 47 56 42

------------------------------

Motherwell 34 12 6 16 40 58 42

Hearts 34 11 7 16 43 45 40

Kilmarnock 34 10 8 16 40 58 38

Dundee 34 10 7 17 51 71 37

------------------------------

Ross County 34 9 8 17 33 58 35

------------------------------

St Johnstone 34 8 5 21 35 61 29

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

Recent Stories

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

5 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

5 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

9 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

9 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

9 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

12 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

16 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

1 day ago

More Stories From World