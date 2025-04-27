Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 34 27 3 4 102 22 84 -- champions
Rangers 34 20 7 7 70 37 67
Hibernian 34 14 11 9 54 42 53
Aberdeen 34 15 8 11 46 49 53
Dundee Utd 34 14 8 12 41 45 50
St Mirren 34 12 6 16 47 56 42
------------------------------
Motherwell 34 12 6 16 40 58 42
Hearts 34 11 7 16 43 45 40
Kilmarnock 34 10 8 16 40 58 38
Dundee 34 10 7 17 51 71 37
------------------------------
Ross County 34 9 8 17 33 58 35
------------------------------
St Johnstone 34 8 5 21 35 61 29
Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated
