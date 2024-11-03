Football: Serie A Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Serie A results on Sunday:
Napoli 0 Atalanta 3 (Lookman 10, 31, Retegui 90+2)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Torino v Fiorentina (1400), Verona v Roma (1700), Inter Milan v Venezia (1945)
Played Saturday
Bologna 1 (Orsolini 85) Lecce 0
Udinese 0 Juventus 2 (Okoye 22-og, Savona 37)
Monza 0 AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 43)
Playing Monday (1730 unless stated)
