Football: Serie A Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Football: Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Serie A results on Sunday:

Napoli 0 Atalanta 3 (Lookman 10, 31, Retegui 90+2)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Torino v Fiorentina (1400), Verona v Roma (1700), Inter Milan v Venezia (1945)

Played Saturday

Bologna 1 (Orsolini 85) Lecce 0

Udinese 0 Juventus 2 (Okoye 22-og, Savona 37)

Monza 0 AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 43)

Playing Monday (1730 unless stated)

Parma v Genoa, Empoli v Como, Lazio v Cagliari (1945)

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Sunday All Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

More Stories From World