Football: South African Cup Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Football: South African Cup result

Mbombela, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) South African FA Cup result on Saturday:

Final

Mamelodi Sundowns 1 (Zwane 54) Orlando Pirates 2 (Maswanganyi 71-pen, Mofokeng 90+4)

