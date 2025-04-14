Open Menu

Football: South African FA Cup Results

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Football: South African FA Cup results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) South African FA Cup results on Sunday:

Semi-finals

Orlando Pirates 1 (Dlamini 22) Marumo Gallants 0

Mamelodi Sundowns 1 (Mokoena 45+5) Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Duba 57, Du Preez 89)

Final

May 10, Durban

