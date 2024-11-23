Open Menu

Football: South African League Cup Final Result

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: South African League Cup final result

Bloemfontein, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) South African League Cup final result in Bloemfontein on Saturday:

Magesi 2 (Kakora 48, Abrahams 87) Mamelodi Sundowns 1 (Rayners 36)

afp

