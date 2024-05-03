Football: South African Premiership Result
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) South African Premiership result on Thursday:
Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Shabalala 85-pen) Mamelodi Sundowns 5 (Matthews 52, 82, Esquivel 56, Ribeiro 90, Lorch 90+4)
Played Wednesday
Cape Town City 0 Orlando Pirates 2 (Mabasa 59, 73)
Chippa Utd 1 (Francis 17) Moroka Swallows 2 (Mhango 71, Mbanjwa 90)
Stellenbosch 3 (Titus 1, Oura 69, Rayners 71) Golden Arrows 0
Royal AM 0 SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 87)
Tuesday
Cape Town Spurs 0 Polokwane City 1 (Dortley 90+3-og)
Richards Bay 2 (Figuareido 69, Barns 86) AmaZulu 1 (Mulenga 36)
Monday
Sundowns 3 (Shalulile 26, 35, Lorch 64) TS Galaxy 0
