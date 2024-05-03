Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Result

Published May 03, 2024

Football: South African Premiership result

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) South African Premiership result on Thursday:

Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Shabalala 85-pen) Mamelodi Sundowns 5 (Matthews 52, 82, Esquivel 56, Ribeiro 90, Lorch 90+4)

Played Wednesday

Cape Town City 0 Orlando Pirates 2 (Mabasa 59, 73)

Chippa Utd 1 (Francis 17) Moroka Swallows 2 (Mhango 71, Mbanjwa 90)

Stellenbosch 3 (Titus 1, Oura 69, Rayners 71) Golden Arrows 0

Royal AM 0 SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 87)

Tuesday

Cape Town Spurs 0 Polokwane City 1 (Dortley 90+3-og)

Richards Bay 2 (Figuareido 69, Barns 86) AmaZulu 1 (Mulenga 36)

Monday

Sundowns 3 (Shalulile 26, 35, Lorch 64) TS Galaxy 0

