Football: South African Premiership Result
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 02:30 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) South African Premiership first-round result on Tuesday:
Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Rayners 62, Ribeiro 65) SuperSport Utd 0
Playing Wednesday
Orlando Pirates v Chippa Utd, Sekhukhune Utd v Magesi, Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows (all 1730 GMT)
Played Sunday
Richards Bay 1 (Allan 22) TS Galaxy 0
Saturday
Marumo Gallants 1 (Sithole 8) Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Shabalala 17, Vilakazi 79)
Polokwane City 2 (Nikani 45+4, Matuludi 90+1) AmaZulu 1 (Ighodaro 30)
Royal AM 1 (Sera 84) Cape Town City 1 (Tjiueza 8)
