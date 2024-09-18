Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Result

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 02:30 AM

Football: South African Premiership result

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) South African Premiership first-round result on Tuesday:

Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Rayners 62, Ribeiro 65) SuperSport Utd 0

Playing Wednesday

Orlando Pirates v Chippa Utd, Sekhukhune Utd v Magesi, Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows (all 1730 GMT)

Played Sunday

Richards Bay 1 (Allan 22) TS Galaxy 0

Saturday

Marumo Gallants 1 (Sithole 8) Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Shabalala 17, Vilakazi 79)

Polokwane City 2 (Nikani 45+4, Matuludi 90+1) AmaZulu 1 (Ighodaro 30)

Royal AM 1 (Sera 84) Cape Town City 1 (Tjiueza 8)

Related Topics

Polokwane Cape Town Orlando Gold All

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

11 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

11 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

11 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

18 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

1 day ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

2 days ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World