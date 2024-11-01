Football: South African Premiership Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) South African Premiership result on Thursday:
Stellenbosch 1 (Moloisane 76) Marumo Gallants 0
Played Wednesday
Golden Arrows 0 SuperSport Utd 0
Magesi 2 (Makhubu 6, Chirambadare 72) Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Shabalala 77, 78)
Mamelodi Sundowns 3 (Shalulile 16, 52, Ribeiro 37) Cape Town City 0
Royal AM 0 Polokwane City 1 (Dlamini 76)
Tuesday
AmaZulu 2 (Ekstein 26, Ngema 35) Chippa Utd 0
TS Galaxy 0 Orlando Pirates 2 (Mbatha 16, Mofokeng 72)
Sekhukhune Utd 2 (Mkhize 71, Mbule 90) Richards Bay 0
