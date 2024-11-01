Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Football: South African Premiership result

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) South African Premiership result on Thursday:

Stellenbosch 1 (Moloisane 76) Marumo Gallants 0

Played Wednesday

Golden Arrows 0 SuperSport Utd 0

Magesi 2 (Makhubu 6, Chirambadare 72) Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Shabalala 77, 78)

Mamelodi Sundowns 3 (Shalulile 16, 52, Ribeiro 37) Cape Town City 0

Royal AM 0 Polokwane City 1 (Dlamini 76)

Tuesday

AmaZulu 2 (Ekstein 26, Ngema 35) Chippa Utd 0

TS Galaxy 0 Orlando Pirates 2 (Mbatha 16, Mofokeng 72)

Sekhukhune Utd 2 (Mkhize 71, Mbule 90) Richards Bay 0

More Stories From World