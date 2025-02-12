Football: South African Premiership Result
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) South African Premiership result on Tuesday:
TS Galaxy 1 (Sebelebele 44) Mamelodi Sundowns 0
Played Sunday
Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Mokhuoane 49) SuperSport Utd 1 (Nurkovic 90)
