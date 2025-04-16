Football: South African Premiership Result
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership result on Tuesday:
Stellenbosch 1 (Barns 29) AmaZulu 0
