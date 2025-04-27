Football: South African Premiership Result
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership result on Sunday:
TS Galaxy 1 (Sebelebele 70) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Ohizu 65)
Played Saturday
Golden Arrows 0 AmaZulu 1 (Ighodaro 84)
Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Lilepo 10) Marumo Gallants 2 (Mathiane 41, Msendami 70)
Polokwane City 1 (Nkaki 39-pen) SuperSport Utd 1 (Saile 19)
afp
